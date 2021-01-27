Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
King Arthur: Knight's Tale

We're checking out King Arthur: Knight's Tale on today's GR Live

Join us as we delve into a dark version of the Arthurian legend.

It's Wednesday, which means we are back for another GR Live stream. Today, we are checking out Neocore Games latest early access strategy-RPG King Arthur: Knight's Tale, which is based on the Arthurian legend except with a dark foreboding twist. This title is packed with plenty of action and starts with an epic cinematic, so don't want to miss this stream hosted by our own Dori.

As usual, you can catch the show at the GR Live homepage when we kick-off at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET for two hours of fun. For more King Arthur: Knight's Tale goodness, be sure to check out our preview of the early access title right here.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

