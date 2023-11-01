Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Jusant

We're checking out Jusant on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Don't Nod's latest project.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Don't Nod has officially launched its latest game, with this being the adventure game, Jusant. This title sees players climbing an enormous tower that once served as a hub for civilisation. As you scale the massive rock formation, you will learn more about the history of its past, and what life was like on the tower before its surrounding ocean evaporated and disappeared.

With the game now available on PC and consoles, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the opening hour of Jusant.

And ahead of that stream taking place, you can also read our full thoughts on the game right here, in our dedicated review.

Jusant

Related texts

0
JusantScore

Jusant
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Don't Nod tries the now-famous Journey formula and the result is a resounding success.



Loading next content