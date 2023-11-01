We're checking out Jusant on today's GR Live

HQ

Don't Nod has officially launched its latest game, with this being the adventure game, Jusant. This title sees players climbing an enormous tower that once served as a hub for civilisation. As you scale the massive rock formation, you will learn more about the history of its past, and what life was like on the tower before its surrounding ocean evaporated and disappeared.

With the game now available on PC and consoles, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the opening hour of Jusant.

And ahead of that stream taking place, you can also read our full thoughts on the game right here, in our dedicated review.