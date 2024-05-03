We're checking out Indika on today's GR Live

Odd Meter seems to have bought into their namesake with the surreal Indika. This game is described as a third-person story-driven experience, but it has horror elements, puzzle mechanics, arcade features, loot-based RPG systems, and more, begging the question as to what genre it really fits into. We're going to attempt to answer that question later today.

Because our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into the opening hour of Indika all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by for a glimpse at a game that will no doubt leave you with more questions than answers.