We're checking out Honkai: Star Rail on today's GR Live

HQ

While it has only been out for less than two weeks, Honkai: Star Rail is already massively popular. Granted, the game had millions of pre-registered fans, meaning it was technically a success even before it launched. But anyway, the new HoYoverse space fantasy RPG is here and with that being the case, we're going to be wrapping up this week's GR Live streams by diving into the game.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage in a few hours so that you don't miss any of the action as it unfolds.