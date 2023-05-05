Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Honkai: Star Rail

We're checking out Honkai: Star Rail on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the new HoYoverse space fantasy RPG.

HQ

While it has only been out for less than two weeks, Honkai: Star Rail is already massively popular. Granted, the game had millions of pre-registered fans, meaning it was technically a success even before it launched. But anyway, the new HoYoverse space fantasy RPG is here and with that being the case, we're going to be wrapping up this week's GR Live streams by diving into the game.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage in a few hours so that you don't miss any of the action as it unfolds.

