Hogwarts Legacy

We're checking out Hogwarts Legacy on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Avalanche Software's magical RPG.

It's no exaggeration to state that Hogwarts Legacy, despite only launching in February, is one of the year's most anticipated video games. The Avalanche Software developed game is giving Wizarding World fans exactly what they have been looking for, a thrilling simulation of life at Hogwarts, and as you can see it has really impressed us by doing just this.

Which is why it should come as no surprise that now that the game's Early Access phase has started, we'll be diving into Hogwarts Legacy on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and will be playing through the opening hour of the magical RPG, all starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

Be sure to come and catch the action, and also be sure to watch our video review of Hogwarts Legacy below.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts LegacyScore

Hogwarts Legacy
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Almost two years later than originally intended, it is now time to try out life as a Hogwarts student. But is this the definitive Harry Potter simulator?



