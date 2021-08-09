We're checking out Haven Park on today's GR Live

On today's GR Live, we're going to be taking a look at Haven Park, an indie title developed by Fabian Weibel and published by Mooneye Studios. The title has an Animal Crossing aesthetic, where you play as a duck called Flint, as he looks to rebuild his grandparents' park, now that her old age has limited her ability to upkeep the venue herself.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where we'll be exploring the first two hours of this quirky indie game that only just launched last week. Be sure to join Rebeca when we go live on the GR Live homepage later today.