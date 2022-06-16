We're checking out GTFO's new Rundown on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the release date of yet another Rundown for GTFO. This one is known as Rundown 7.0 Rise, and is bringing a variety of unique features, such as an E-tier expedition for the most talented of teams, and also new dangers in this new section of The Complex.

Needless to say, there's going to be plenty of new content to explore in-game, which is why we're going to be jumping back into GTFO on today's GR Live. This time it will be myself hosting, and I'll be heading deep into the terrifying facility to face the horrors that lurk within and to hopefully also complete the objective set before me.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch me as I take on this new challenge.