Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
GTFO

We're checking out GTFO's final Rundown on today's GR Live

The latest update for the co-op horror game has given us a conclusion.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

GTFO has been out for a while now, and even before its proper release it was available to players in early access. It found a great niche for players who want to have an unforgiving, challenging co-op experience that requires everyone to be at their best all the time.

Now, 10 Chambers has released the final Rundown for GTFO, and we're going to be checking it out alongside the latest features brought about in the new update on today's GR Live. Be sure to check it out at 16:00 GMT/ 17:00 CET on the GR Live Homepage.

If you want to know more about the final Rundown ahead of then, check out this article here.

GTFO

Related texts



Loading next content