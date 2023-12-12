We're checking out GTFO's final Rundown on today's GR Live

HQ

GTFO has been out for a while now, and even before its proper release it was available to players in early access. It found a great niche for players who want to have an unforgiving, challenging co-op experience that requires everyone to be at their best all the time.

Now, 10 Chambers has released the final Rundown for GTFO, and we're going to be checking it out alongside the latest features brought about in the new update on today's GR Live. Be sure to check it out at 16:00 GMT/ 17:00 CET on the GR Live Homepage.

If you want to know more about the final Rundown ahead of then, check out this article here.