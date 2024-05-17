We're checking out Gift on today's GR Live

We're going to round out this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Toydium's platformer Gift. This game is set on a luxury cruise ship and follows an adorable protagonist as he and a couple of passengers he cares about attempt to escape the ship as it begins to sink.

To see how Gift is shaping up, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage this afternoon at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, for the opening hour of Gift. Don't miss this great opportunity to welcome in the weekend.