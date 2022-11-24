We're checking out Ghostlore on today's GR Live

Following its debut as an Early Access title a few months back, and then its addition to Game Pass very recently, we've decided that there's no better time than the present to see what Ghostlore is bringing to the table.

The action-RPG sees players facing off with all kinds of monsters and nasty creatures that are inspired by Southeast-Asian folklore, with the gameplay itself being inspired by games similar to Diablo 2 and Titan Quest.

To see how it stacks up, starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into the first hour of the game, and you can catch the action by visiting the GR Live homepage here.