We're checking out Fortnite OG on today's GR Live

Following its return and meteoric rise to stardom again, we've decided that today is the day we head back to the Island to check out the Fortnite OG mode. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play an hour of the classic battle royale experience all at the GR Live homepage.

Fortnite OG is currently in its Season X format, meaning you can expect to see all manner of returning landmarks and items that harken from that period of the game. As for the immediate future, the game will be getting a massive Big Bang event this coming weekend, so be sure to head over here to learn more about that mode.