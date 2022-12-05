We're checking out Fortnite Chapter 4 on today's GR Live

HQ

This past weekend was a massive one for Fortnite players around the world, as Epic Games closed the curtain on another chapter of the title and opened the door to the next. Now that we're in Chapter 4 of the massively popular battle royale, we're going to be jumping back into the game, to see all of the new content that it has to offer.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and leaping out of the Battle Bus and diving headfirst towards the revamped Island. You can catch the action as it unfolds by visiting the GR Live homepage, and to see what else (and who else...?) the new Chapter and Season has introduced, read more right here.