We're checking out Forspoken on today's GR Live

HQ

Despite being quite an eagerly anticipated title, Forspoken hasn't been received overwhelmingly well. It has had a varied critical perception and this has been followed up by a broad range of opinions by fans, both positive and negative (sometimes needlessly negative, as usual). But regardless of the stances, we're going to be putting our prejudices behind us and diving into Luminous Productions' magical RPG on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be playing through the opening hour of Forspoken. You can catch all the action at the GR Live homepage.

And until the fun does start, be sure to read our review of Forspoken here, or catch our video review below.