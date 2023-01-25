Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forspoken

We're checking out Forspoken on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Luminous Productions' brand new RPG.

Despite being quite an eagerly anticipated title, Forspoken hasn't been received overwhelmingly well. It has had a varied critical perception and this has been followed up by a broad range of opinions by fans, both positive and negative (sometimes needlessly negative, as usual). But regardless of the stances, we're going to be putting our prejudices behind us and diving into Luminous Productions' magical RPG on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be playing through the opening hour of Forspoken. You can catch all the action at the GR Live homepage.

And until the fun does start, be sure to read our review of Forspoken here, or catch our video review below.

Forspoken

