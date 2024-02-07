We're checking out Foamstars on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday evening, Square Enix officially opened the doors to its soapy multiplayer shooter, as Foamstars made its arrival on both PS4 and PS5, even as a day one launch on PlayStation Plus.

The game, which many have referred to as Square Enix's take on Splatoon, sees two teams of players suiting up as unique characters that use foam-related weapons to compete in different game modes and to get the better of each other.

With the game now available, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of Foamstars all at the GR Live homepage, where from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting. Be sure to drop by to see some Foamstars action, and get a teaser of what's to come in the trailer below.