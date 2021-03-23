We're checking out Fall Guys Season 4 on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're back for another GR Live stream later today and this time around we're heading into the latest season of Mediatonic's daft battle royale, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. With season 4 launching just yesterday, we're heading back into the Blunderdome to hopefully get some Crowns as we check out all of the new levels and challenges the seasonal update has brought along with it.

As per usual, join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET for two hours of madness, as Dori looks to face the music and hopefully grab a few wins along the way. If you haven't seen any trailers detailing all of the new additions coming in the latest season, be sure to check out the season launch trailer below.