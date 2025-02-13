We're checking out Exoborne on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, Sharkmob kicked off another playtest for its extraction shooter Exoborne, a playtest that allowed players of all kinds to hop onto the game and get a taste of its post-apocalyptic exosuit warfare. While that test will continue running until the end of the weekend, we're going to be diving into the game this afternoon as part of today's GR Live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Exoborne, all of which you can see for yourself at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see if you should be adding Exoborne to your wishlists.

Otherwise, you can see some gameplay for Exoborne below and stay tuned for wider impressions on the extraction shooter, which will be coming soon.