We're checking out Enotria: The Last Song on today's GR Live

We're going to be picking up and continuing this week's GR Live effort by turning our attention to Enotria: The Last Song. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the first hour of the action-RPG to see how this Soulslike project has shaped up.

Enotria: The Last Song is set in a world inspired by Italian folklore where the aim is to use and wield role-altering masks in an effort of overcoming challenging and brutal enemies. Needless to say, it's set to offer quite the challenge, something I'll be putting to the test this afternoon.

Until I do go live, you can indulge in some more Enotria: The Last Song content by checking out our recent interview with Jyamma Games below.