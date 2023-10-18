We're checking out Endless Dungeon on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Sega and Amplitude Studios' brand-new rogue-lite tactical action game, Endless Dungeon. Set in an sci-fi world, the game sees players suiting up as a team of shipwrecked heroes as they venture into an abandoned space station with the intention of protecting crystals from never-ending waves of threats.

With Endless Dungeon now being out and available to play on PC and consoles, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of Endless Dungeon all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join our very own Rebeca as she attempts to survive in this cruel world.