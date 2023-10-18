Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Endless Dungeon

We're checking out Endless Dungeon on today's GR Live

Join us as we attempt to survive in a vicious world.

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Sega and Amplitude Studios' brand-new rogue-lite tactical action game, Endless Dungeon. Set in an sci-fi world, the game sees players suiting up as a team of shipwrecked heroes as they venture into an abandoned space station with the intention of protecting crystals from never-ending waves of threats.

With Endless Dungeon now being out and available to play on PC and consoles, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of Endless Dungeon all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to join our very own Rebeca as she attempts to survive in this cruel world.

