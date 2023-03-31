We're checking out Dredge on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, Black Salt Games launched its Lovecraftian and macabre fishing game, Dredge. While we have already played the game and shared a ton of thoughts in our review, we're going to be continuing our Dredge coverage by making the game the focus of the final GR Live stream of this week.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and diving into the first hour of the fishing title, all at the GR Live homepage.

Until we do go live in a few hours, be sure to also check out the launch trailer for Dredge below to see what Rebeca will be in store for.