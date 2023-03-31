Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dredge

We're checking out Dredge on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into an hour of Black Salt's sinister fishing game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, Black Salt Games launched its Lovecraftian and macabre fishing game, Dredge. While we have already played the game and shared a ton of thoughts in our review, we're going to be continuing our Dredge coverage by making the game the focus of the final GR Live stream of this week.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and diving into the first hour of the fishing title, all at the GR Live homepage.

Until we do go live in a few hours, be sure to also check out the launch trailer for Dredge below to see what Rebeca will be in store for.

HQ
Dredge

Related texts

0
DredgeScore

Dredge
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Magnus has fished a bizarre indie gem out of the murky, muddy depths.



Loading next content