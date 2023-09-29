Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Disney Speedstorm

We're checking out Disney Speedstorm on today's GR Live

Now that the game has launched as a free-to-play title, we're returning to the kart racer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Disney Speedstorm has now officially made its debut as a free-to-play kart racer. Originally debuting as an Early Access project that required interested players to purchase a paid founder's pack to get into the game, despite soon transitioning into a free to access title, with this launch in mind, we're going to be returning to the kart racer on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

With that action upcoming, be sure to also read our review of Disney Speedstorm right here, for a more detailed analysis of the kart racer.

Disney Speedstorm

Related texts

0
Disney SpeedstormScore

Disney Speedstorm
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Asphalt developers, Gameloft, has created a charmless, impersonal cash grab version of Mario Kart 8 and we're not impressed.



Loading next content