We're checking out Disney Speedstorm on today's GR Live

Disney Speedstorm has now officially made its debut as a free-to-play kart racer. Originally debuting as an Early Access project that required interested players to purchase a paid founder's pack to get into the game, despite soon transitioning into a free to access title, with this launch in mind, we're going to be returning to the kart racer on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

With that action upcoming, be sure to also read our review of Disney Speedstorm right here, for a more detailed analysis of the kart racer.