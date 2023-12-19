We're checking out Disney Dreamlight Valley on today's GR Live

HQ

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a long time coming for a lot of Disney/Pixar fans. Set in a world where new and old characters from your favourite Disney movies hang out, it's up to you to make the place as wonderful as it can be.

It's a combination of a life-sim with an adventure game, and is certainly one for the Disney fans out there. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, check out the first hour today at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

You can peep the stream over at the GR Live Homepage. See you there!