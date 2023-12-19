Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Dreamlight Valley

We're checking out Disney Dreamlight Valley on today's GR Live

Join us for the first hour of this life-sim/adventure game later.

HQ

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a long time coming for a lot of Disney/Pixar fans. Set in a world where new and old characters from your favourite Disney movies hang out, it's up to you to make the place as wonderful as it can be.

It's a combination of a life-sim with an adventure game, and is certainly one for the Disney fans out there. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, check out the first hour today at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET.

You can peep the stream over at the GR Live Homepage. See you there!

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight ValleyScore

Disney Dreamlight Valley
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney is getting ready to challenge the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley with its latest giant bet.



