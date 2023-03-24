Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

We're checking out Diablo IV's open beta on today's GR Live

Join us as we play a chunk of Blizzard's upcoming RPG.

Last week, many fans of the Diablo series got the chance to jump in and play Diablo IV for the entire weekend, as part of early access for the open beta. Well, this weekend that very open beta is back, except it is now available to absolutely everyone who wants to check the game out.

Starting at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, the open beta will be accessible, and with this being the case, we're going to be jumping into Diablo IV on today's GR Live, where at the same time the beta opens, our very own Rebeca will be looking to play an hour of Blizzard's upcoming RPG.

Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage, and also be sure to read our thoughts on Diablo IV in our latest preview here.

Diablo IV

