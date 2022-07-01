We're checking out Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course on today's GR Live

HQ

After a rather lengthy development time, The Delicious Last Course expansion for Cuphead officially debuted yesterday, and with it brought a new island, with a new storyline, and several new bosses to face. While only short, the expansion has prioritised creating encounters with lots of intricate details and phases, instead of offering up a lot of bosses.

Whilst this might be the case, that doesn't mean that this expansion won't truly test players, as it will, and to prove that, we're going to be jumping into The Delicious Last Course expansion on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to take down a few bosses within the hour that she is live.

Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch the action, and also be sure to read our review on the expansion here to see our full thoughts on it.