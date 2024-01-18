Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cult of the Lamb

We're checking out Cult of the Lamb's Sins of the Flesh update on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Massive Monster's action game.

Cult of the Lamb has seen a massive resurgence of players recently, all following the news that it would be getting bolstered with a new update that adds hanky-panky to the title. Well, that very update, which also brings a slate of other mechanics to the game, has made its arrival and we've decided that makes for a prime reason to return to the well-received indie action title.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the Sins of the Flesh update to explore some of the new features that it brings to the table. Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also read our review of Cult of the Lamb here and learn more about Sins of the Flesh here.

Cult of the Lamb

