Cult of the Lamb

We're checking out Cult of the Lamb on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into an hour of Massive Monster's action roguelike game.

Today marks the global launch date for Massive Monster's adorable yet horrifying action roguelike game, Cult of the Lamb. Designed as an experience where players have to defeat false prophets as a lamb that was once led to the slaughter, this game even has deep life simulation elements that ask you to run and lead a cult of devout followers.

With such a wide array of gameplay elements on offer, on today's GR Live our very own Rebeca will host and check out the first hour of Cult of the Lamb. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see some gameplay as it unfolds.

And until we do start, be sure to also check out our review of Cult of the Lamb right here, to see what we thought about the game.

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the LambScore

Cult of the Lamb
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've rejected the false prophets and started a cult in the name of the one true ancient deity.



