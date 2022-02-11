We're checking out CrossfireX on today's GR Live

HQ

Just yesterday, Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment launched the fast-paced FPS, CrossfireX on Xbox consoles. The title features a campaign co-developed by the Finnish studio, as well as a multiplayer mode, and dropped as a day one Xbox Game Pass title, allowing subscribers to check out the game as part of their subscription.

While we're working on our review of the game, we're also going to be checking out CrossfireX for ourselves on today's GR Live, with Ben set to be hosting and diving into the game for two hours starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. We'll be live at the usual place of the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by and check out this shooter alongside us.

Until we kick everything off however, be sure to also catch the launch trailer for CrossfireX to get an idea of what will be on offer when we start streaming later today.