We're checking out Crime Boss: Rockay City on today's GR Live

Today is the global launch date for Ingame Studios' Crime Boss: Rockay City, or rather it's the PC launch date for the game as it won't be coming to consoles until sometime in the summer.

But regardless of that, while you can expect our review soon, we're also going to be marking the title's release by diving into the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play an hour of the crime action title.

So to see how the game shapes up, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and until we do go live, catch a trailer for the game below.