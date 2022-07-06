We're checking out Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, Sony launched the latest round of PlayStation Plus Essential "free" games, and as part of July 2022's offering, subscribers to the service got access to Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Considering the rather barren nature of July this year, we figured that this is providing a great opportunity to dive into Toys for Bob's platformer following its launch back in 2020.

So, with this being the case, be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch an hour of Crash 4 gameplay. And until the stream does start, be sure to catch our video review for the game below, and also read our written review here.