We're checking out Company of Heroes 3 on today's GR Live

HQ

While tomorrow is the actual launch day of Relic Entertainment's third mainline instalment into the Company of Heroes series, we're going to be getting a bit of a jump on things, by streaming Company of Heroes 3 later today.

That's right. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the strategy game, all at the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of that action kicking off, be sure to also see what we thought about the game, in our dedicated review, which you can read in full right here.