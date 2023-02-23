Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Company of Heroes 3

We're checking out Company of Heroes 3 on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to dive into Relic Entertainment's latest strategy effort.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While tomorrow is the actual launch day of Relic Entertainment's third mainline instalment into the Company of Heroes series, we're going to be getting a bit of a jump on things, by streaming Company of Heroes 3 later today.

That's right. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the strategy game, all at the GR Live homepage.

And ahead of that action kicking off, be sure to also see what we thought about the game, in our dedicated review, which you can read in full right here.

Company of Heroes 3

Related texts

0
Company of Heroes 3Score

Company of Heroes 3
REVIEW. Written by Marco Vrolijk

A great RTS game that improves on what already worked well, even if it does has its drawbacks.



Loading next content