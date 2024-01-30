We're checking out Chronique des Silencieux on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the newly launched point-and-click detective adventure game by Pierre Feuille Studio. Known as Chronique des Silencieux, this game is set in 1970 southern France and follows a rookie private eye as he is tasked with uprooting the secrets of a small town and the criminal affairs that tie it together.

While we've recently published our review of Chronique des Silencieux, you can also join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, to watch as Rebeca solves some mysteries and unravels the bewildering narrative of the game's first hour.

Also, be sure to catch the trailer for the game below, for a taste of what's to come.