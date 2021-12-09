We're checking out Call of Duty: Warzone's Caldera map on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the beginning of Early Access for Call of Duty: Warzone's new map, Caldera, a period where Call of Duty: Vanguard owners could get hands-on for 24 hours exclusively, before the map became available to all Warzone players later today. With Caldera now out in the wild, we're going to be diving into the next era of Activision's premier battle royale to see what it serves up on today's GR Live.

If you haven't already seen, Caldera offers up a pretty significant overhaul to the Warzone experience, including by integrating Vanguard's weapons, adding pilotable planes, and of course the massive new map as well, which is a far cry from what we've come to be familiar with in Verdansk. You can take a look at the Caldera map and the new features coming as part of it here.

But, as we mentioned a moment ago, you can also come and join us later today, when we'll be playing Call of Duty: Warzone on today's GR Live. We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, where we'll be throwing ourselves into some action for two hours.

Be sure to drop by and join us as we explore the new island, and if you haven't already, catch the Warzone Pacific launch trailer below.