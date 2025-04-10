We're checking out Blue Prince on today's GR Live

HQ

Earlier this week, we got to tell you all about our time with Dogubomb's Blue Prince, a puzzle game that is all about navigating through a mysterious mansion in the effort of locating its mythical 46th room. So far, the game has gone down incredibly well with critics, with it currently regarded as one of the best titles of 2025, with a Metacritic score of 92. Today, fans will be let into the grounds of the Mt. Holly mansion, and to mark that occasion we're going to be joining in on the fun on today's GR Live instalment.

Starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Blue Prince, all at the GR Live homepage, and on Gamereactor's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels.

Be sure to drop by to see why this game is being regarded as one of the best puzzlers to date, and remember that you can join in on the action yourself, as Blue Prince launches today on PC and consoles, even as a Game Pass day one launch and as part of the PlayStation Plus wider catalogue.