Besiege

We're checking out Besiege on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Spiderling Studios' physics-based building game.

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at Spiderling Studios' physics-based building game, Besiege. Designed as a title where you have to construct elaborate mechanical machines to destroy important targets or to chew through hordes of attacking AI troops, the game is all about getting creative and challenging the limits of possibility.

With plenty to check out, we're going to be diving into Besiege for ourselves when we go live in a few short hours at the GR Live homepage. We'll be starting at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, with our very own Rebeca hosting for the typical duration of two hours, so be sure to drop by to see what kinds of bizarre siege engines she can cook up.

Besiege

