We're checking out Beacon Pines on today's GR Live

It's almost time for the weekend and that means we have one last GR Live stream in store for you this week. For today, we're going to be checking out Hiding Spot's cute and spooky adventure game Beacon Pines, a title that debuted a few days ago and has since been received quite well by fans and critics alike.

Asking players to discover hidden truths and to collect words to change the fate of the characters, this title plays inside of a book, but you can see exactly how this works by visiting the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today. Be sure to drop by to see Rebeca exploring this adorable looking video game.