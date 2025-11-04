news
Battlefield 6: Redsec
We're checking out Battlefield 6's Redsec battle royale on today's GR Live
Join us as we return to the popular shooter to taste its latest mode.
HQ
We're back for another GR Live instalment later today. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, I will be hosting and returning to Battlefield 6 to check out its rather well-received battle royale mode known as Redsec.
By heading to the GR Live homepage at the time above, you'll be able to catch me as I hunt for victories in this latest game mode addition to the popular shooter, and for a taste of what's to come, you can find our review of Battlefield 6: Redsec here.