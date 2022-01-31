We're checking out Bad Viking's plant-puzzler, Strange Horticulture on today's GR Live

A couple of weeks ago, Bad Viking released its mysterious and magical plant-puzzler, Strange Horticulture on PC. Designed as a game where you play as a horticulturist based in the peculiar town of Undermere, this title asks you to use your collection of plants and occult artefacts to help solve all kinds of unusual problems posed by the odd townsfolk who visit your store.

With all kinds of bizarre mysteries expected, we're going to be diving into a couple of hours of Strange Horticulture on today's GR Live, with Rebeca set to host, starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action for yourself, and to tie you over until we begin, check out the release date trailer for the game below.