We're checking out Avowed on today's GR Live

HQ

A distant land, a terrible plague, and a protagonist with weird mushroom-like growths on their face? Put it all together, and you get Avowed, Obsidian's latest and most-ambitious RPG to date. Set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, the game is out now for premium edition owners, and we'll be checking it out on today's GR Live.

The stream will start from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET and can be viewed on our YouTube or Twitch pages as well as the GR Live Homepage. If you're wondering whether to splash the cash on this new fantasy RPG, you'll want to stop by for some quick gameplay.

Also, if you're looking for more of our in-depth thoughts, you can read our network review of Avowed here.