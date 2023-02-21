We're checking out Atomic Heart on today's GR Live

HQ

We're marking the global launch date of Mundfish's BioShock-esque action title, Atomic Heart, by making the game the focus of today's GR Live. That's right, we'll be looking to jump into the striking yet terrifying world of Facility 3826 on today's stream, where we'll be facing off against all kinds of robots and mutants as we look to uncover what led the utopia to fall into disarray.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, it will be our very own Rebeca who will be hosting and looking to play through the first hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by and catch the action, and also be sure to read our review of Atomic Heart right here, to see what we thought about Mundfish's anticipated project.