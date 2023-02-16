We're checking out Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on today's GR Live

HQ

This week has been a pretty big one for the battle royale community, as not only has Apex Legends welcomed a new season that is looking to drastically rebalance the game, but Fortnite received one of its biggest mid-season patches of all-time, and then to add to this, Call of Duty (Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II) launched its second season.

For CoD fans this has been a big moment as Activision promised to tackle a lot of the areas that frustrated fans ever since Warzone 2.0 debuted, and to this end, the game has seen changes to looting, the Gulag, performance and bugs, and even got a bunch of new content, including weapons, vehicles, and even a brand new map called Ashika Island.

To see how Warzone 2.0 plays in practice following this big update, we're going to be jumping back into the game on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to play an hour of battle royale action, all starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage.