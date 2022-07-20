We're checking out As Dusk Falls on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday was a pretty big day for gaming in July 2022, as not only did it mark the release date of Stray, but we also got the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion, and Interior/Night's narrative adventure As Dusk Falls.

Available on Xbox and PC, the latter is set to be our focus on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and exploring how this story that revolves around a robbery gone wrong affects the characters that it features.

To check out the first hour of As Dusk Falls alongside Rebeca, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and until we do start, make sure to catch our review of the game here and see a trailer below.