Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
As Dusk Falls

We're checking out As Dusk Falls on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore Interior/Night's narrative adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday was a pretty big day for gaming in July 2022, as not only did it mark the release date of Stray, but we also got the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion, and Interior/Night's narrative adventure As Dusk Falls.

Available on Xbox and PC, the latter is set to be our focus on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and exploring how this story that revolves around a robbery gone wrong affects the characters that it features.

To check out the first hour of As Dusk Falls alongside Rebeca, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and until we do start, make sure to catch our review of the game here and see a trailer below.

HQ
As Dusk Falls

Related texts

0
As Dusk FallsScore

As Dusk Falls
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

After being taken hostage at a dusty motel somewhere in Arizona, we've got to experience a story different from any other we've ever played.



Loading next content