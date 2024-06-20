English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

We're checking out Alan Wake 2: Night Springs on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of the recently launched expansion.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention back to Alan Wake 2, to check out the opening hour of the brand new expansion that made its arrival a couple of weeks ago.

That's right, we're going to be jumping into a slice of Night Springs from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, where I will be hosting and seeing how the three stories revolving around Rose Marigold, Shawn Ashmore, and Jesse Faden all unravel and interconnect with one another.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it happens, and also don't forget to read our review of Night Springs right here too.

Alan Wake 2

Related texts

0
Alan Wake 2: Night SpringsScore

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

New mysteries, madness and a whole lot of action. Conny has played through the three episodes that make up the first expansion to Alan Wake 2...



Loading next content