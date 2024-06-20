We're checking out Alan Wake 2: Night Springs on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention back to Alan Wake 2, to check out the opening hour of the brand new expansion that made its arrival a couple of weeks ago.

That's right, we're going to be jumping into a slice of Night Springs from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, where I will be hosting and seeing how the three stories revolving around Rose Marigold, Shawn Ashmore, and Jesse Faden all unravel and interconnect with one another.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it happens, and also don't forget to read our review of Night Springs right here too.