We're checking out A Memoir Blue on today's GR Live

It's a new day, which means we have a new GR Live to offer up. Today, we're going to be taking a look at the latest title from Cloisters Interactive, a game that is dubbed as an "interactive poem" which looks into the relationship between a mother and a daughter, told from the perspective of the daughter who is now a superstar athlete. This very game is called A Memoir Blue, and it launched at the end of March and is even available today as part of the Game Pass offering.

We're going to be jumping into A Memoir Blue later today, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and exploring the narrative that this game aims to tell for two hours starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. We'll be live at the GR Live homepage so be sure to join us as we begin going down this rabbit hole of memories.