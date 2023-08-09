We're checking out 30XX on today's GR Live

HQ

After originally debuting as an Early Access title back in February 2021, developer Batterystaple Games is officially launching its action roguelike title, 30XX in its 1.0 state today.

The game, which features a Mega Man aesthetic, is debuting as a full game on PC today, and to mark this occasion, we're going to be jumping into the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the title all at the GR Live homepage from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.