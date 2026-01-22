We're checking out 2XKO's full release on today's GR Live

HQ

2026 is certainly getting a good start for tag-team fighters. 2XKO didn't linger long in Early Access, and after giving players the chance to get in and start swinging last October, we now have the full release to pore over as of earlier this week.

The game's first season is officially here, alongside the introduction of Caitlyn, and we're going to be checking both out on today's GR Live. As always, our stream will be starting at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET and you can find it on the GR Live Homepage or via Gamereactor's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

2XKO sees some of your favourite League of Legends Champions battle it out in 2v2 matches. So far, around a dozen fighters have been added to the game, but we can imagine many more are on the way if League's roster is anything to go by. Check out our early impressions here, and keep an eye out for our full review dropping later this week.