LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mafia II: Definitive Edition

We're checking Mafia II: Definitive Edition out on today's stream

The 2010 masterpiece Mafia II is back with a vengeance and we're delighted to stand in harm's way once again.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

2K Czech managed to pierce the hearts of gamers around the world with its 2010 mobster saga Mafia II which offered the thrill of pure action as well as a heartbreaking narrative fit for the big screen. Now, without much warning, Mafia II has been remastered as Mafia II: Definitive Edition and we're hopping straight into the line of fire for today's stream.

Do you wish to join us as we try our luck as mobsters? We think you do and you're more than welcome to (now that's an offer you can hardly refuse). Head on over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST), we'll be expecting you.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Related texts

Mafia II: Definitive EditionScore

Mafia II: Definitive Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"With plenty of DLC and a main story campaign full of intrigue and excitement, Mafia II is still worth a look in 2020."



Loading next content