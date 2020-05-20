We're checking Mafia II: Definitive Edition out on today's stream

You watching Advertisements

2K Czech managed to pierce the hearts of gamers around the world with its 2010 mobster saga Mafia II which offered the thrill of pure action as well as a heartbreaking narrative fit for the big screen. Now, without much warning, Mafia II has been remastered as Mafia II: Definitive Edition and we're hopping straight into the line of fire for today's stream.

Do you wish to join us as we try our luck as mobsters? We think you do and you're more than welcome to (now that's an offer you can hardly refuse). Head on over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST), we'll be expecting you.