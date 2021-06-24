We're celebrating Worms Rumble's Xbox and Nintendo Switch launch on today's GR Live

Worms Rumble has now blasted its way onto the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles and it has arrived with a brand-new arena called Spaceport Showdown. This latest entry into the series is the very first real-time action Worms game and it features chaotic battles with up to 32-players. Its gameplay style might have changed, but its signature sense of humour is still well intact, as you'll be able to send your enemies to the grave with wacky weapons such as the Sheep Launcher and Holy Hand Grenade.

To celebrate its launch on new platforms, we will be returning back to Worms Rumble and playing through two hours of online battles. If you'd to see how well we are able to hold up, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.