We're celebrating Warhammer: Vermintide 2's 7th anniversary on today's GR Live

HQ

Gather yourself a Witch Hunter, Dwarf, Elf, and Pyromancer, as we're going to be taking on some rats as well as Chaos warriors and Beastmen in the Fatshark co-op hit Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on today's GR Live.

While the original game came out seven years ago, we're celebrating the anniversary of Vermintide 2 by checking out the new Versus map as well as the new adventure that can get you a portrait for your character.

As usual, we'll be starting from 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET and will be playing for an hour. Feel free to join in on our YouTube/Twitch pages as well as the GR Live Homepage, and if you've got Vermintide 2 installed you could even try and hop in with us!