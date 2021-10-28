We're celebrating the Halloween season by playing Dying Light: Platinum Edition on today's GR Live

HQ

We couldn't let Halloween slip past us without at least playing one spooky game on our GR Live show. That's why today we will be jumping into the recently released Dying Light: Platinum Edition on Nintendo Switch. This expanded version of the 2015 zombie-slaying game comes with all four of its DLC expansions, 17 skin bundles, and Switch-exclusive features such as motion controls.

As usual, we'll be going live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to check out all of the action for yourself. In the meantime though, you can take a look at our review for Dying Light: Platinum Edition here.