Halo: The Master Chief Collection

We're celebrating 20 years of Xbox by playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection on today's GR Live

Join us in revisiting several high notes from the series.

HQ

What better way is there to celebrate 20 years of Xbox than checking out of the series that helped put the console on the map in the first place. On today's live show we will be revisiting Halo: The Master Chief Collection and checking out fan favourites such as Halo Reach, Halo 2, and Halo 3. It's also a pretty fitting game to spotlight, as we are now less than a month away from the release of Halo Infinite.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, we're going to be spending two hours with the collection on our GR Live homepage, just ahead of the official Xbox anniversary stream at 18:00 GMT/ 19:00 CET.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

