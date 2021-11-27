We're causing chaos within DEEEER Simulator on today's GR Live

HQ

After a stressful week at the office, sometimes you just feel like jumping into a virtual world and smashing s#@t up. That's exactly what we will be doing on today's live show as we will be checking out the brand-new "slow-life town destruction game" DEEEER Simulator. Here you're placed within an open sandbox, and you're free to cause as much carnage as possible using your razor-sharp antlers and bendy deer neck. In a lot of ways, it looks like Goat Simulator on steroids, and that's something we're personally okay with.

We'll be going live on our GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where our host Rebeca will be checking out its opening two hours.